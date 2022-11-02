Nov 2, 2022 • 41M

The Content Creator Life with Dillion Megida

 
In this podcast, I chat with Dillion Megida - content creator extraordinaire. His insightful articles, videos, and images around development topics have helped many people. Let's dive into how he got started, how he creates his content, where he gets inspiration from, his strategy for reaching the most users, and more! 

 Go follow Dillion:
--------------------------------- 

🌎 Website: https://dillionmegida.com
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamdillion
📺 YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/deeecode
🖼️ Instagram: https://instagram.com/deeecode

General Links: ----------------------- 

🌎 KIRUPA: https://www.kirupa.com
🗞️ Sign-up to Kirupa's newsletter: https://kirupa.substack.com/
❓ Discuss this further: https://forum.kirupa.com

