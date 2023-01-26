Pasquale D'Silva and Scaling Ideas into Delightful Products

Pasquale is a talented designer, animator, and entrepreneur who returns to our show. In this chat we talk about scaling an idea and vision into a product, how to generate hype, what makes for a successful team, and more!

Follow Pasquale:

-------

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/pasquale

📱 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@psql

🌎 Site: https://pasquale.cool/

-------

🗞️ Sign-up to Kirupa's newsletter: https://kirupa.substack.com/

❓ Discuss this further: https://forum.kirupa.com