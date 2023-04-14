Apr 14 • 58M

Developer Relations and Beyond with Jamie Barton! 🚀

 
Developer relations is about building relationships between developers and companies! Who better to discuss this with than Jamie Barton?! In this wide-ranging interview, I talk to Jamie about his experience creating content, entering the fun world of developer relations, and his strategies for driving developer adoption and building impactful developer programs.

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/notrab

🌎 graphql.wtf: https://graphql.wtf

