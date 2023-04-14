Developer Relations and Beyond with Jamie Barton! 🚀

Developer relations is about building relationships between developers and companies! Who better to discuss this with than Jamie Barton?! In this wide-ranging interview, I talk to Jamie about his experience creating content, entering the fun world of developer relations, and his strategies for driving developer adoption and building impactful developer programs.

Follow Jamie:

-------

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/notrab

🌎 graphql.wtf: https://graphql.wtf

-------

🗞️ Sign-up to Kirupa's newsletter: https://www.kirupa.chat

❓ Discuss this further: https://forum.kirupa.com

#devrel #web #podcast