Apr 14 • 58M
Developer Relations and Beyond with Jamie Barton! 🚀
Thought provoking and fun content that lives at the intersection of design 🎨, development 🤖, and business 💰!
Episode details
Comments
Developer relations is about building relationships between developers and companies! Who better to discuss this with than Jamie Barton?! In this wide-ranging interview, I talk to Jamie about his experience creating content, entering the fun world of developer relations, and his strategies for driving developer adoption and building impactful developer programs.
Follow Jamie:
-------
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/notrab
🌎 graphql.wtf: https://graphql.wtf
-------
🗞️ Sign-up to Kirupa's newsletter: https://www.kirupa.chat
❓ Discuss this further: https://forum.kirupa.com
#devrel #web #podcast