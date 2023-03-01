Mar 1 • 48M

Product Management and Beyond with Dmitry Lyalin

 
Meet Dmitry Lyalin. Few people know as much about the art of building, shipping, and marketing products as well as he does. In this chat, we cover his origin story with computers, touch upon a bunch of interesting topics along the way, and end with practical advice for aspiring Product Managers!

