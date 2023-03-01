Mar 1 • 48M
Product Management and Beyond with Dmitry Lyalin
Thought provoking and fun content that lives at the intersection of design 🎨, development 🤖, and business 💰!
Meet Dmitry Lyalin. Few people know as much about the art of building, shipping, and marketing products as well as he does. In this chat, we cover his origin story with computers, touch upon a bunch of interesting topics along the way, and end with practical advice for aspiring Product Managers!
