Mar 4 • 1HR 5M
Designing Icons and Community Building with Austin Andrews
Thought provoking and fun content that lives at the intersection of design 🎨, development 🤖, and business 💰!
Episode details
Comments
Austin Andrews, someone who I've known for most of my life, is the rare hybrid of programmer + designer. He created one of the largest and most popular icon libraries, so in this chat we cover everything from how he designs icons to his approach for maintaining a vibrant community.
Follow Austin:
-------
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/templarian
🌎 Site: https://pictogrammers.com
-------
🗞️ Sign-up to Kirupa's newsletter: https://kirupa.substack.com/
❓ Discuss this further: https://forum.kirupa.com