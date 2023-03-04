Mar 4 • 1HR 5M

Designing Icons and Community Building with Austin Andrews

 
Austin Andrews, someone who I've known for most of my life, is the rare hybrid of programmer + designer. He created one of the largest and most popular icon libraries, so in this chat we cover everything from how he designs icons to his approach for maintaining a vibrant community.

Follow Austin:

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/templarian

🌎 Site: https://pictogrammers.com

🗞️ Sign-up to Kirupa's newsletter: https://kirupa.substack.com/

❓ Discuss this further: https://forum.kirupa.com

