Broadening Creativity with Marvin Nolasco (aka Technolasko)

 
What is the secret to being creative? How do you stay up-to-date when the creative world keeps changing quickly. To dive into this, I chat with the talented and multi-disciplinary artist, Marvin Nolasco!

Follow Marvin:

-------

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TECHNOLASKO

📻 Radioshow: https://frisky.fm/shows/37619

-------

🗞️ Sign-up to Kirupa's newsletter: https://kirupa.substack.com/

❓ Discuss this further: https://forum.kirupa.com

