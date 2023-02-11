Feb 11 • 1HR 4M
Broadening Creativity with Marvin Nolasco (aka Technolasko)
Thought provoking and fun content that lives at the intersection of design 🎨, development 🤖, and business 💰!
What is the secret to being creative? How do you stay up-to-date when the creative world keeps changing quickly. To dive into this, I chat with the talented and multi-disciplinary artist, Marvin Nolasco!
Follow Marvin:
-------
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TECHNOLASKO
📻 Radioshow: https://frisky.fm/shows/37619
-------
