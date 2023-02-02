Feb 2 • 1HR 15M
Cheng Lou and Scaling Great User Experiences
Cheng Lou balances a deep understanding of the visual/UX world with the technical world of software engineering and computer science. He has spent a lot of his professional career and personal time exploring how developers can build great user experiences by default as opposed to going through heroics.
