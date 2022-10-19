Oct 19, 2022 • 50M

Interview with CSSBattle's Kushagra Gour

 
Kushagra Gour is the co-creator of CSSBattle. In this interview, let's dive into how he got started, what made CSSBattle successful, how he thinks about the future, and more!  

