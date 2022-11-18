Nov 18, 2022 • 47M

Discussing the Power of Low-Code and Design Tools with Dumeme! ⚙️

 
0:00
-46:59
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to KIRUPA to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Thought provoking and fun content that lives at the intersection of design 🎨, development 🤖, and business 💰!
Episode details
Comments

Dumeme has created one of the most visually stunning sites the internet has seen, and things only get more impressive as we learn about his background, process for turning ideas into designs, approach for learning new skills, and a whole lot more. Enjoy!

Follow Dumeme:

-----

🗓️ Portfolio: https://dumemearts.webflow.io/

👔 LinkedIn: https://mogulnetworking.com/

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/dumemearts

-----

🗞️ Sign-up to Kirupa's newsletter: https://kirupa.substack.com/

❓ Discuss this further: https://forum.kirupa.com

-----

Share