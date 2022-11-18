Nov 18, 2022 • 47M
Discussing the Power of Low-Code and Design Tools with Dumeme! ⚙️
Dumeme has created one of the most visually stunning sites the internet has seen, and things only get more impressive as we learn about his background, process for turning ideas into designs, approach for learning new skills, and a whole lot more. Enjoy!
Follow Dumeme:
🗓️ Portfolio: https://dumemearts.webflow.io/
👔 LinkedIn: https://mogulnetworking.com/
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/dumemearts
