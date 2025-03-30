Do we really need to know how things work? 🧠
With AI, is everything we are learning (or have learned) destined to be relegated to a "trivial knowledge" heap?
Hi everybody - in my latest technical-focused article, I wrote about the ubiquitous Bloom filter data structure. If you prefer watching (for a thrilling 33 minutes!) my explanation as opposed to reading, then I got you covered there as well:
The big takeaway about bloom filters is that they are used in most situations where we have a large amount of data and need to quickly know if something we are looking for exists in that large amount of data.
Taking a step back, this touches upon a bigger question that many of us are grappling with. In a world of AI, what is the point of learning about these technical concepts?
It’s always been about abstractions
The chances of you and I having to implement a data structure like a Bloom filter have always been quite low. Outside of programming or system design interviews, the time we would spend even thinking about Bloom filters and how they work is close to zero. With the rise of AI assistants that handle a lot of this system design thinking for us, does it even make sense to know about Bloom filters at all?
From the earliest days, working with computers has always revolved around abstractions. Most of us do not write logic in 0’s and 1’s. We write in higher-order languages that make it easier to express ideas in casual English-like phrases:
The many years of optimizations used to make programs work at a low level are lost to us. Our assumption is that when our higher-level code is compiled/transpiled, those optimizations come along for free. Knowing about their existence or not is a moot point. For many of us, we don’t even know what we don’t know when we dig deeper down into the lower-levels of how computers work.
Just like we no longer need to think about how memory is managed behind the scenes when creating a loop in JavaScript, with AI assistants, we are fast reaching a moment where we no longer need to know how the overall system is built. We describe the idea using natural language (text, visuals, voice, etc.) and iterate at the level of results:
AI becomes yet another abstraction to the many layers of abstractions we have been adding over the decades since the first computers were invented. As abstractions go, it is natural for us to lose awareness of crucial details lower layers may provide. What makes AI a bit different is the depth of abstraction it provides. We could argue that each abstraction we added over the years was incremental, but the abstraction provided by AI is a giant leap. By relying on AI, more of us are becoming quite successful in building apps without knowing the computing fundamentals that we would have needed in the past. Forget about Bloom filters and all the other famous data structures and algorithms! Even programming basics may no longer be needed.
What’s the point in learning the fundamentals?
When learning to read and write, we don’t really learn Latin or Sanskrit or Greek or any of the more ancient languages first. Why should app building be any different? Today, relying exclusively on an AI assistant to help us build apps that are scalable, performant, and secure is still a bit iffy. It is still important for us to be able to spot potential trouble areas and guiding the AI assistant appropriately. This is a moment-in-time problem, though. As the underlying AI models get more sophisticated, their ability to do the right thing without any human guidance on the implementation will only increase. We can assume that in the near future when AI generates an app, the app will have implemented all the right details and safeguards that would be on par with the most experienced app developers.
When we get to that point, knowing the details of how underlying computing primitives work won’t really be needed. To take it further, there would be no need for a site like KIRUPA or a book like my Algorithms: Absolute Beginner's Guide to exist, at least not catering to a large audience as it aims to today.
What are your thoughts? Feel free to chime in on the forums, on Twitter / X, or in the comments below with your thoughts.
Cheers,
Kirupa 😅
Very interesting. I think you're right, Generative AI can be used as an abstraction to all the data we feed it. Its also another thing entirely because it can generate new content.
Abstractions are very useful but we shouldn't use them all the time, right? Eventually we will need to go lower level.
Will try to keep this short. Once perception gives dividedness into 2 or many, that deception requires continuation/refreshing in order to continue to present perception at all. When we are born, we see a world around us already constructed with innumerable layers of technology and we accept that as our norm. Changes come along as the ongoing dividedness pursues its course and we adjust our norm again and again. Our cells and bone structure today are nothing like they were when we were born. This is the way of perception's experiencing modalities...change change change to keep perception alive. Stop changing and the entire universe collapses into the same singular nothingness from which it arose. One can attempt to look back and entertain every nuance of every detailed change; however, an incomplete task list will still be the case at the time of death...and that is not necessarily the best way to spend one's lifetime. Life is for living. Exploring the world's details is part of that living. But don't go overboard on it. Undoubtedly AI is here to stay. If a more full view of what we call reality and world were entertained in mind, not only would it blow our socks off, but we would realize that all of that multi-layered universe of things, actions, time, etc. is the result of AI. All "intelligence" is artificial. We revere intelligence and finding out details and yet these arise from nothing. All so called "knowledge" is trivial already, regardless of how we choose to view it. Nothingness however, is alive and is peace itself, wholly undivided and thus non-conflicted. If we delve into noticing it within us as what we are at the very core of our shared beingness, our willingness to open to noticing it will influence everything in our perceived world, evoking not simply more change, but guiding the processes of change such that the conflicts fade into acceptable levels. Our prideful trek into details amidst our explorations and multitudinous choices has mostly left out this key ingredient. The world is blessed by technology and yet it is caught in a downward spiraling maelstrom of exploration...currently trending toward AI as though it is something new. The dog that chased its tail all these many years has caught it. Will the biting of that tail yield utopian bliss? Or perhaps self-induced hell on earth? It seems it has already done all that. Now it's time to relax. We can relax with or without AI, and yet AI is already all around us as what we've grown accustomed to thinking of it as nature, biology and quantum entanglements of all kinds. Learning is the memory aspect of exploration of this already constructed world. But learning is not the answer to our dilemmas. Instead, when overdone, it creates dilemmas in order to answer our many questions. Keep questioning corralled at the level where it is needed and let answers arise to fulfill those requests. In the end...of all things, of all time...there can be only one, and in fact there is only one, wholly undivided reality. That's the truth (not these words but the reality itself). Let reality bring unconflicted experience to us more and more. Relying on AI is a nice practice method. Relying upon that which already exists within us to be there and pave the way ahead supersedes our invented AI, making it also to be noticed as trivial.