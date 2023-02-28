Data Structures and Algorithms, Simplified! 📐
Can we simplify how we teach the two most complicated topics in computer science?
I majored in Computer Science. I probably shouldn’t have, but echoing back to an earlier newsletter topic, it sent the right signals to potential recruiters that made my path to “big tech” easier.
My disdain for computer science wasn’t because I disliked the material. Far from it. I love working with computers and learning all about the hardware, the sof…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KIRUPA 🍊 to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.