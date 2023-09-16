Hi everybody - can you believe that the KIRUPA site has been around for around 26 years? When you look at old screenshots of it, well…that is totally believable:

To go back in time and dive into what was going in for all of these years, the subject of my latest interview is me!

The interviewer is the amazing Fei Wu, and we talk about the early days of KIRUPA.com, how content creation has evolved, why I spend my time writing books, and a bunch of other topics that many of you have been asking me about for years.

You can catch our full chat on YouTube:

If you have any other questions that I haven’t covered, please feel free to ask in the Twitter / X thread where I also shared this content. (BTW, if you feel like Liking the tweet or sharing it with network, I would be thrilled…like a baby hippo! 🦛)

This interview is also available in podcast form, and the links to listen to it in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more can be found here.

Till Next Time

As always, thank you for taking the time to read this content and share your thoughts with me. While 26 years may seem like a long time, I am still just getting started. There is a lot more complicated topics to simplify, and the number of topics just keeps increasing every day.

What I’m trying to say is that the longevity of this hobby is huge, and my enthusiasm for doing this for another 26 years with you all is still sky high! 🚀

Cheers,

Kirupa 🥳