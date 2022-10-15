What Does the Future of AI Hold? 🔭
A chat with talented designer and futurist walkthroughwonder (aka Edwin) on the state of AI today and what tomorrow holds.
Happy weekend everyone!
Earlier, we took an introductory look at what is Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how to train a computer to perform human-like tasks. While writing that article, I had a chance to chat with the very talented designer and futurist walkthroughwonder who creates visually stunning art combining AI-generated visuals with his own creat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KIRUPA 🍊 to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.