Hi everybody! One of the most common questions I get revolves around career growth. More specifically - What does it take to have career growth and climb the corporate ladder?

In my latest video, I dive into this in more detail:

You can watch my video on YouTube, Twitter / X, LinkedIn, or on Tiktok.

In the rest of this post, let’s talk about one part of the video that is worth exploring further one more time: the career pyramid.