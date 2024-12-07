Hi everybody - over the past few months, I have been recording video versions of the chapters from my best-selling Algorithms: Absolute Beginner’s Guide book and sharing them for free on my YouTube channel.

You can view the full playlist of 27 videos (and counting) here or by starting to watch from the first video below:

All of these videos are also paired with a written article. This is to help those of you who prefer looking at large blocks of code and/or complicated topics in a more text-friendly way than a video.

There is no catch. Really!

My goal with creating all of this content is to help you learn essential technical topics that can help you out in your schoolwork and career. Selfishly, I also do get a massive kick out of trying to come up with fun ways of explaining complicated things in a simple way:

Yes, there is a book that you can buy if you want, but that is optional. Almost all of the relevant content is available in my videos and articles for free. I am not trying to sell you a course, give you a gotcha deal that you find yourself getting charged for at a later date, or serve you all this content on some spammy ad-filled page. If you find any of my content useful, my only request is that you share it with your friends / family / colleagues / pets who may also benefit from it 😇

A Career-Reinforcing Hobby

To reiterate a point I have made in the past when talking with Den Delimarsky, something that will help you both be more effective at your “day job” but also keep you sane is to have a hobby that is aligned with the kind of things you focus on in your career. For me, as a Product Lead on IDX at Google, a large part of my job is communicating complicated ideas to an audience of other team members, executives, and stakeholders who will have varying amounts of context on what my team works on:

The approach and techniques I use with you all to help simplify complicated Animation or React or Data Structures/Algorithm topics is almost entirely the same as what I use in my day job. The content of my output is different, but the skills I use and reinforce are the same. That is why all of this blogging and video recording I do is a career-reinforcing hobby. It’s like the gym I work out in for the main event that happens regularly as part of my day job. This is something I’ll dive deeper into in the future.

