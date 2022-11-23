The Falling Snow Effect ⛄
Bring some wintery, holiday flair to your content...and learn a bunch about animation techniques along the way.
Like malls and shopping centers around Thanksgiving and Christmas, this site gets a sudden burst of traffic around this time. What is the destination for this seasonal traffic? It is the Falling Snow Effect:
This is an effect I created more than 15 years ago for a Flash audience, but its JS-friendly incarnation still manages to add a bit of flair to many…
