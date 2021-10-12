Smoothly Animating Drop Shadows! ⚡️
It doesn’t matter how awesome and clever your web animation is. If it doesn’t run smoothly at 60fps on a variety of fast and not-so-fast devices, then you have failed. The thing is this: it is very easy to unintentionally create a poorly performing animation. One of the biggest culprits here is us animating a CSS property that is not designed for smooth…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KIRUPA 🍊 to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.