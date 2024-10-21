Hi everybody - in my latest article, I discuss the fun world of Two-Dimensional (2D) Arrays in JavaScript. 2D arrays are used frequently to help us store multi-dimensional data like those found in spreadsheets, game boards (chess, checkers, etc.), pixel grids, and more:

In the article, I describe two ways of creating a 2D array. One way is by using a traditional nested loop-based approach:

The other way is one where we use a more modern ES6-based approach:

Both of these code snippets will return a similar-looking 2D array when passed in the same argument values for rows , cols , and fillValue . What makes them different is in how easy it is for humans like us to make sense of what is going on.

Focusing on Readability

The ES6-based approach above is certainly very compact. Everything neatly fits into a single line where functional methods like Map and conveniences like arrow functions turn what would be many lines of code into something bite-sized.

I would argue that this compactness comes with a cost. The cost is readability. I’m no stranger to code, but if I were to see this line, it would take me many hot minutes to figure out what is going on:

When I compare this to the more traditional loop-based approach, things are clearer. I can quickly determine what we are doing. Yes, the traditional approach takes up about 15 lines, but they are quick lines for me to parse mentally! ⚡️

The takeaway here isn’t for you to never use ES6 approaches or look for ways to reduce lines of code. The question for you to answer is this: How important is code readability? There is no right or wrong answer here. My general take is:

If you are going to be the primary developer who will be looking at the code, then optimize for your own convenience. If you are part of a team of developers, optimize for what you all collectively agree is the proper approach. Important: Document this agreement as part of a coding style guide such as this one from Google.

As for me, when I am coding for myself, I typically prefer the ES6 approach if it aids in readability. A great example of this is arrow functions. Arrow functions do a much better job of dealing with context where I don’t have to deal with this and that , literally:

When I am tutorializing, I try my best to provide both traditional and ES6-based approaches with additional commentary on the pros/cons of each approach. After that, it’s up to you as the reader to decide which one you would prefer.

Which approach do you prefer?

