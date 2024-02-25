Hi everybody - In my latest chat, meet Pascal Pixel - a very talented designer, developer, and solopreneur. He has been tinkering in this space from a very early age and has a slew of fantastic projects that he can assign his name to, including his current project, the uniquely named Horse Browser.



In this insights-packed conversation, we talk more about his projects and dive into his deep understanding of design and design teams. You can watch our full conversation below:

There are many thought-provoking moments throughout our chat, but Pascal gives one of the clearest answers to why large design teams don’t work at the 25:10 mark. This was such a good answer, I had to share just that snippet in its own tweet here. If you don’t watch any other part of this interview, just watch that! 😇

Pixel Artists FTW!

Taking many steps back, I’ve been following Pascal’s work for years. As many of you may know, I love pixel art. There aren’t too many designers these days who actively use pixel art in their creations, but Pascal is one of the best of them.

Below is a screenshot from Poolsuite where Pascal created the nice pixelated iconography:

Check out Pascal’s full portfolio for more such examples (especially and including) the awesome Johto Mono pixel font.

Till Next Time

I hope you enjoyed my conversation with Pascal. Over the course of the year, I will be sharing more interviews with talented individuals who genuinely love what they do…and are very good at it!

