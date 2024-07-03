Hi everyone - when I look across the queries people use to search on KIRUPA, many (nearly 30%) of them are conversation-like questions:

Understandably, those queries don’t get meaningful responses. To help ensure these conversational questions get answered (and to add a bit of extra whimsy to the site!), meet kirupaBot, an AI helper:

With kirupaBot you can ask your questions in natural language. You’ll get relevant responses tailored from all of the site’s content. If the site’s content doesn’t cover your question, your answers will come from the larger LLM knowledge base.

To try it out, just visit any page on KIRUPA and click on the chat icon on the bottom-right of the page:

You will see the chat interface popup, and you can then chat with like you with any other chatbot you may have used over the years! :-)

How this Chatbot Was Built

Getting this chatbot up and running took about 30 minutes. I used the friendly interface provided by Chatling to describe my bot’s prompting behavior:

I also optimized the chatbot’s knowledge base with content from the site:

I had the Chatling service do a URL crawl, but I also submitted a sitemap of my most popular content. I have not submitted the forums themselves to the chatbot yet. With over 2 million posts, that might be something I handle later.

I made a few styling adjustments to have the chat interface fit in with the rest of the site’s design, and…that was it. The chatbot was up and running shortly afterwards.

Till Next Time

Give kirupaBot a spin and let me know what you think. I had a lot of fun fiddling with this, so I may continue to make more tweaks and share anything noteworthy that comes up.

Lastly, you can contact me by following me on Twitter / X or by posting on the forums…just like the old days of AOL Instant Messenger and chatting with real people over dial-up modems!

Cheers,

Kirupa 👾