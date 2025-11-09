Hi everybody - Artificial intelligence is totally changing (and turning upside down) how we learn and build — but what does that mean for how we teach?

I recently sat down with Elisa Cundiff, an award-winning computer science instructor at Colorado State University, to talk about what it means to teach (and learn) computer science in a world where AI can answer your questions, write your code, and even grade your essays.

You can watch the full interview below:

💬 Input / Output Mismatch

A decade ago, earning a computer science degree meant mastering programming languages and algorithms and other related things:

The end result for many of us was to get a lucrative career in the tech industry, armed with the knowledge of how to build sophisticated solutions that a computer can accelerate. As we’ve seen over the last few years, some of these assumptions are on shaky ground. What is the value of a CS education when AI assistants can accomplish similar end results with some simple prompting and without the four (or longer) year struggle in a formal education program?

Digging another level deeper, the landscape is shifting: as AI automates more technical tasks and companies reduce junior hiring, the supply of CS graduates continues to outpace demand:

The result is one of those paradoxes — the discipline has never been more intellectually essential, but its traditional career guarantees are less certain than ever. The inputs that go into a CS degree (time, money, struggle) and the output (stable career) are increasingly mismatched.

🔥 Conclusion

While none of us really know what the future of CS and knowing the fundamentals deeply looks like, one takeaway from our conversation is this:

A computer science degree still matters — not just for learning to code, but for learning how to think critically, reason through complex systems, and question the tools we increasingly rely on.

