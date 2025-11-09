KIRUPA 🍊

Kurt N. Heiss
Nov 9

A CS education and degree are profoundly valuable because they provide the foundational knowledge and theoretical understanding that explain why something is done in computing, going far beyond the mere execution of tasks or the generation of code. While AI can certainly generate code quickly, the degree's focus on the 'why' is critically important for true innovation, problem-solving, and adapting to a rapidly changing technological landscape.

