Hi everybody! Anthony Castrio (twitter) is a highly successful indie hacker and digital nomad. With a track record of creating and launching multiple successful products, such as the online founder community Indie Worldwide or his awesome daily AI newsletter Bot Eat Brain, Anthony has gained a reputation as a go-to authority in the world of indie hacking. His ability to turn his ideas into successful ventures, all while living a location-independent lifestyle, has inspired many aspiring entrepreneurs.

I had been following Anthony’s work for quite some time, so it was great to chat with him and dive deep into his strategies for building successful products, cultivating a loyal audience, and living life on his own terms. Watch the full interview below:

Besides YouTube, you can also catch this interview on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and more by going here.

Top 3 Highlights

I always end up learning something new whenever I chat with mission-driven people like Anthony, and here are some of my favorite Aha! moments:

1. How to become a nomadic indie hacker! (44:02)

In under 2-minutes, Anthony gives a masterclass on how any of us can become an indie hacker and digital nomad! The trick is to use your day job as a safety net while you experiment with various ideas and try to find product-market-fit.

2. Content Ideas for the Bot Eat Brain Daily Newsletter (24:29)

How do you maintain a newsletter that shares interesting content daily?

A lot of the content ideas comes for his own curiosity about AI and wanting to learn more. This intrinsic motivation to learn fuels a backlog of content that Anthony pulls from to then share with his readers.

3. Tools Used to Run His Businesses (20:48)

This was really fun for a few reasons. Anthony spends a lot of time with entrepreneurs who build various products that are relevant for content creators like him. Hearing him list the names of these products felt like we are getting the inside scoop before everyone else finds out about them.

Until Next Time

I hope you enjoyed this chat with Anthony and found his passion for building a successful community around entrepreneurship addictive.

Lastly, please do like or retweet this interview to help Twitter's algorithm show it to more people.

See you all next time!

Cheers,

Kirupa 😎