Hi everybody - in my latest podcast episode, I got to talk with someone who I’ve known for decades, the very creative and very entrepreneury, Darius Monsef. You can catch the full interview below:

You can also watch/listen on: 📺 YouTube, 🎙️ Spotify, and 🍎 Apple Podcasts.

COLOURLovers and Community Building

Let’s go back in time to around 2004. Back in the day, browsing through color palettes and seeing a bunch of swatches wasn’t very common. That changed when Darius created one of his first popular projects, COLOURLovers:

During this time, Darius was an active member of the kirupaForums, so I got a front-row seat in how he approaches product development. More importantly, I saw the great care he placed in community building, a theme that spanned all of Darius’s ventures since then, both in the online world as well as the physical world.

You can see the community theme front and center with his latest venture, Rides.co:

It’s not at all surprising that community building is something that Darius invests heavily in. He views it as a core part of building successful products. This is a topic that Zach Hawtof and I touched upon earlier, and it is certainly something I place a huge value on as well.

Conclusion

A common question I get is, “How can I get on your podcast?” The answer is easy - just ping me. While I tend to focus on people who I’ve known or followed or admired for many MANY years (for example, Darius and I go back to almost 2002 when we were both playing around with Macromedia Flash animations), if you are working on something cool that you care about greatly, I am always down for a chat.

And with that, feel free to chime in on the forums, on Twitter / X, or in the comments below with your thoughts.

Cheers,

Kirupa 😅