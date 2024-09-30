⁠Hi everybody - I have a collection of fonts spanning decades that I carry around and use for my projects. As it turns out, I’m not alone. Many of you have shared similar tidbits where a Dropbox folder, USB key, or even a rare floppy disk is kept around for the sole purpose of preserving fonts from yesteryear for future projects.

This got me thinking. What is it about a great font where it becomes a key pillar of our designs? What goes into creating a font? What does a font designer do? What is the end-to-end process like to go from having an idea to having a font file people can install on their devices?

To answer questions like this (and more), I was thrilled to sit down and chat with the talented multi-disciplinary designer Helena Zhang. In the following video, Helena and I dive deep into fonts, retro designs, and a whole lot more:

You can also watch/listen to this podcast on YouTube (formerly Google Podcasts), Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Creating Departure Mono

Helena designed and created Departure Mono, a fantastic retro-inspired pixel font that quickly became my default for displaying and editing code:

During our chat, Helena walked through the many sources of inspiration that went into creating the font. That so much about the font and its presentation has a nice techy / geeky / sci-fi / retro vibe should not at all be surprising. We covered old computer screens, physical printouts, classic video games, other pixel fonts, pixel-inspired websites, design elements from various movies & tv shows, and a whole lot more.

Warning. Some of those links will definitely take you back in time to an era of bold colors, pixelated fonts & icons, and unrestrained creativity! 😅

That I love pixel art and all things related to it is…an understatement. Beyond having Departure Mono be my default font in my code editor (IDX), I have switched over to using Departure Mono as the font used for all of the site’s code snippets as well:

A huge thanks to Helena for creating an awesomely legible monospaced pixel font that is great for designs as well as everyday use.

