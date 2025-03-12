Hi everybody - in my latest podcast episode, I chat with professional public speaker, Dan Chuparkoff. We chat about what this whole world is like, his career journey towards becoming a public speaker, and a whole lot more.

You can watch the full episode below:

You can also watch/listen on: 📺 YouTube, 🎙️ Spotify, and 🍎 Apple Podcasts.

Public Speaking is Feared More than Death

No, I’m not exaggerating this claim. The fear of public speaking is known as glossophobia, and it is right up there at the top of what people are terrified of:

You’ve probably heard that public speaking is feared more than death itself. It sounds crazy, but that’s what people say. Is there any truth to this? Certainly the vast majority of people rank fear of public speaking as number one – 75% according to the National Institutes of Mental Health.

On the other hand, you then have people like Dan who love public speaking so much, they have decided to make it their full-time profession.

In our nearly hour-long conversation, we discussed Dan’s transition from training to be an architect to entering the world of technology and product management and ultimately deciding to be a public speaker.

Personally, this was one of my favorite conversations because I had minimal context on what Dan’s day-to-day looks like and the challenges. I learned a ton. For example, how does one even become a public speaker? How do you come up with topics to talk about? What is the right balance between sharing content and ensuring attendees have something unique to hear in real life? What is your preference on having walk-up music vs. not?

What is your dream venue to speak at? There are a bunch of questions similar to this that Dan was gracious enough to answer. At the end of this, I felt like I learned a lot about a whole new career path that I had never thought about before. Hopefully, you’ll feel the same.

