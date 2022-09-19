CSSBattle: Making CSS Competitive...and Fun!
If you are a web developer, there is a good chance you've heard about CSSBattle and its fresh twist on code-golfing where the star attraction is CSS. Let's learn more about it here.
Hi everyone,
Every day, a bunch of frontend developers compete with each other (and themselves) in trying to re-create visual patterns using nothing but CSS:
This sounds simple, but the goal is to re-create these patterns by optimizing for two variables:
Lowest character count. What is the least amount of keystrokes needed to code this solution?
Accuracy. T…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KIRUPA 🍊 to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.