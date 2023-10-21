Hi everybody - in my latest interview, I talked with Joshua Jenkins. He is a talented designer, design leader, and entrepreneur. For long-timers of the forums, he is also the legendary user known as nobody.

You can watch the full interview here:

You can also listen to it in your favorite podcasting place (Spotify, Apple Podcasts, etc.) by going here.

Generative Art

One of the things we spent some talking about is Joshua’s interest in generative art. You can see all of his works on his site:

Still of some of Joshua's creations!

The big thing to note is that all of his is very nicely animated, so be sure to click through all of them, put on some relaxing music, and just let the calmness flow around you! You can jump to the 1:03:15 mark towards the end of our chat where Joshua talks more about this.

Till Next Time

As always, I hope you all are having a good time learning new things and enjoying the tail end of 2023. I’m dabbling with short form videos on Tiktok, Instagram, and YouTube, so be sure to check me out there and give me feedback on what you like and don’t like!

Feel free to drop me a line by commenting here or by posting on the forums like the good old days.

Cheers,

Kirupa 🥳