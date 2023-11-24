Hi everybody - if you are participating in the great shopping deals to be had this Black Friday, I wanted to take a moment to cheekily remind everyone that all of the content on KIRUPA.com is fully free today, tomorrow, and every other day! 🥳

If you or someone you know is in the market to learn about JavaScript, Web Animation, React, Data Structures & Algorithms, and a whole bunch of other topics, the beginner-friendly articles and videos are just what the doctor ordered.

As a bonus (if you act now), the forums are THE place for you to connect with some of the smartest and kindest people who can help you out or just chat about development topics.

In terms of what I found to be the best Black Friday announcement, Stripe takes the cake:

The ultra-popular payment processor created a live dashboard showing off their live transaction metrics during this extremely busy online shopping period. That the entire page happens to look like a Fallout terminal is just gravy.

Till Next Time

Since it is also the tail end of Thanksgiving Day for those of us who celebrate it, I just want to take a moment and let you all know how much of a privilege it is for me to create content and share it with you all. That you all have allowed me to do this since 1998 is something that I’m always very thankful for!

And with that, I hope you all have a good rest of the day, score some great deals, enjoy more food, and partake in anything else you may have planned.

If you want to contact me, reply to this e-mail, find me on Twitter/X, or post on the forums!

Cheers,

Kirupa 🍗