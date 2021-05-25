WebViews! What are they? 🐦
A WebView is an embeddable browser that our native applications can use to display web content. Think of a WebView as a really powerful iframe that lives inside the container of our native mobile or desktop app:
Just like with an iframe, we have the ability to load web content from anywhere into it. This means we can seamlessly blend content in our app t…
