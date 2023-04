Β

Hi, *|USERNAME|*!



A lot articles on the site cover the basics of what HTML, CSS, and JavaScript do. While those explain the trees (🌳) in great detail, they often don't describe the bigger picture involving the forest...and possibly the creatures (πŸ¦•,Β πŸ‘½, 😎, etc.)Β that live there! To mix things up a bit, the latest article on the site is dedicated to t…