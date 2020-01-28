Hi, *|USERNAME|*!



For a variety of historical reasons, our computers don't always deal with numbers the same way us humans do. We tend to count in base-10 or decimals using numbers like 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Our computers count in a variety of different ways. They count in binary through 0's and 1's or in hexadecimal (or hex) with the number…