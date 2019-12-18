Realistic animations using sprite sheets! 🎥
Hi, *|USERNAME|*!
The techniques behind animating things on a screen have been around for millions of years, if we were to use the timeline from (spoiler alert) Battlestar Galactica. The basic idea involves having a strip of pictures, a light source, and a mechanism that would cycle the strip of pictures very quickly. This is the gist of a film strip an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KIRUPA 🍊 to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.