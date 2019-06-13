Building Your First Web Page 🎏
Hi, *|USERNAME|*!
Not all of you are web developers. Many of you come from a diverse background that involves graphic design, marketing, product design, backend development, architecture, and more that are as far away from web development as you can imagine. If you (or someone you know) ever wanted to give web development a shot, I decided to create a t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KIRUPA 🍊 to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.