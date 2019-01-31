Hi, *|USERNAME|*!



2019 is here, and I just want to take a few moments to thank all of you for the great support you have provided and keep providing. Some quick stats that on what 2018 was like:



🍔 3 million visitors/month (up 50% from last year)

🖥️ 91% view on desktop

🦖 72% use Chrome

🇺🇸 44% of the traffic is from the US

😎 0 ads, nag screens, trackers



W…