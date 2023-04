Β

Hi, *|USERNAME|*!

One of the trickier things to learn in React is this whole notion of lifecycle methods. Here is one way to think about them. We humans tend toΒ celebrate important milestones in our life - milestones likeΒ birthdays ( 🍰), anniversaries ( πŸ’), getting a pet ( 🐱), earning the high score in Frogger ( πŸ•ΉοΈ),Β eating your first grapefruit ( …