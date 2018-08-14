CSS Variables changed my Life! 🐕
Hi, *|USERNAME|*!
One of the biggest improvements made to CSS in the past few years isn't richer layout via Flexbox or Grid. It isn't even better animation support. It is something far more subtle. It is support for CSS Custom Properties, commonly also known as CSS Variables.
Just like with variables in the JavaScript world, CSS variables allow you to de…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KIRUPA 🍊 to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.