Emojis + HTML/CSS/JS = Awesomeness! 😜
Did you know that the first emojis were used by NTT Docomo in 1999? Yep! They also looked like this:
Since then, the emojis we use have gotten both numerous and less pixelated-looking. What hasn't changed in all this time is how emojis are represented under the covers. They are just unicode characters. This means you can use emojis not …
