React + Redux = Win! ☕
Hi, *|USERNAME|*!
As you probably know, React has many feathers in its cap. One of its biggest feathers revolves around making it easy for us to manage our app's state and keep track of all the data it is dealing with. This feather's largesse also highlights some rough edges, though. In more complex apps, it is very easy for our app's data to start gett…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KIRUPA 🍊 to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.