Do we really need another book on web animations? 🔮
Hi, *|USERNAME|*!
It's 2017. Creating animations for the web is no longer a new thing. It seems like we've been learning about CSS Animations, CSS Transitions, requestAnimationFrame, and other animation-related doodads forever now. Given all of that, why on earth would I write a brand new book that is all about creating web animations?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KIRUPA 🍊 to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.