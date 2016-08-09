KIRUPA NEWSLETTER #2: It's JavaScript Time!
Hi, *|USERNAME|*!
I think somebody really wise (probably Confucius) once said the following: The best time to learn JavaScript was 20 years ago. The second best time is now. That statement was true thousands of years ago, and it is even more true today where creating even the simplest thing on the web requires writing a healthy dose of JavaScript. Simpl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KIRUPA 🍊 to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.